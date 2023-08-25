WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Tonight, the showers and storms that were peppered across the Ark-La-Miss will clear as the evening goes on. Low temperatures will vary from the mid 70s to the lower 80s across the region. Winds will be light out of the southwest until morning.

Tomorrow, due to the fires across Louisiana and winds primarily out of the south west, hazy conditions are likely by daybreak. This could cause air quality and visibility issues. Pop-up showers and storms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours of the day, but the rain will not be for everyone. Some of these storms will produce lightning and outflow boundaries, which can start bush fires. A good rule of thumb for the foreseeable future is if you see something on fire, it shouldn’t be. Let your local fire responders know immediately if you see something. Daytime highs will be hot again, ranging from the upper 90s to the 100s.