Evening Forecast: Friday, April 2nd, 2021

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Friday! We made it to the weekend; hopefully everyone’s had a wonderful day and work week. After a chilly start for all of us, we did get to experience a lot of sunshine. Even with the sunshine, temperatures have remained on the cooler side, generally getting into the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Clouds will start to work their way back into our area later tonight, continuing through into tomorrow morning. Lows will be chilly, but shouldn’t get as cold as last night dur to the cloud cover. We’re expecting to see upper 30’s to lower 40’s across the area.

Clouds will start off our Saturday, but will then clear through the day. It should be a warmer day, with highs in the middle to upper 60’s.

Easter Sunday is looking like a beautiful day, especially compared to last year (we had tornadoes in the Twin Cities last Easter). Aside from a few clouds, skies should remain clear, and temperatures will be perfect, in the 70’s.

Nice weather will continue into the first half of the week, with our warming trend continuing. It will certainly feel more like Spring, as we also increase the humidity. Highs will eventually reach the middle 80’s by the end of the week.

Showers could return as early as Tuesday, but they will remain on the spottier side. The better chances for showers and storms return for Thursday and Friday. With this being said, the overall chance will remain low.

Being it is April, these storms could pose a low potential for severe weather. No official outlooks have been posted, but it’s something to keep an eye on.