Evening forecast for Wednesday, May 1 Video

WEST MONROE, La. -- (5/1/2019) A stalled frontal boundary will sag deeper into the area tomorrow, providing a focus for scattered showers and storms through the first half of the weekend.

Much of the ArkLaMiss will see scattered rains, as part of an unsettled weather pattern through Saturday. Some isolated severe storms will be possible through most of Thursday. Damaging wind gusts and isolated large hail would be the primary concerns, along with the potential for some brief, heavy downpours.

Scattered storms will remain in the forecast through Saturday, with a brief break for Sunday and Monday. Another large, weak, slow-moving storm system will likely bring more rain in by the middle of next week. Afternoon highs will remain consistently in the mid to upper 80s. Morning lows will stay in the mid 60s.