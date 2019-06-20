Evening forecast for Wednesday, June 19 Video

WEST MONROE, La. -- (6/19/19) Showers and storms will be possible across the region tonight through early tomorrow morning as a slow-moving cold front drifts across the central United States.

A tornado watch was issued earlier today for parts of southwestern Arkansas and Claiborne Parish in north-central Louisiana until midnight. Storms have already developed, but will likely evolve into a line of storms through late evening. While isolated tornadoes and hail have been the early hazards, storms should produce more of a damaging wind threat as they move into our region over the next several hours.

Some lingering, isolated storms will be possible through the rest of Thursday, but skies should clear into the weekend. Temperatures will remain very warm, with highs in the low to mid 90s. Humidity values will also remain high.

ArkLaMiss residents are encouraged to stay weather aware, and have multiple ways of receiving severe weather alerts this evening.