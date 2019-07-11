Evening forecast for Wednesday, July 10

WEST MONROE, La. — (7/10/19) Potential Tropical Cyclone Two continues to slowly organize in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico this evening, with all signs pointing toward an eventual hurricane making landfall by Saturday.

Heavy rainfall from the system caused a Flash Flood Emergency across the New Orleans metro earlier today. More widespread rain is likely from this system as it organizes into a tropical depression tomorrow. Tropical Storm Barry is expected by the start of the weekend, with possible strengthening to hurricane status before landfall on Saturday.

Forecast Cone from the National Hurricane Center (as of 7pm Wednesday)

Landfall and eventual impacts in the ArkLaMiss remain uncertain, considering the track forecast will have a strong bearing on what we will see.

Infrared Satellite image of Potential Tropical Cyclone Two (as of 8:15p Wednesday)

At this time, all ArkLaMiss residents should prepare for over five inches of rain through this weekend.

Many locations could see more than that. However, with an uncertain storm track, there is still an outlying possibility that a weaker storm is influenced by an approaching cold front sooner… leading to very limited impacts across the region.

Unfortunately, that scenario seems fairly unlikely. This will lead to excessive, heavy rain totals this weekend. Depending on this system’s track, an isolated tornado threat can also not be ruled out this weekend. Finally, given the current forecast, gusty to damaging winds will be possible for areas closest to the storm’s center.

All residents are encouraged to stay up to date on the latest forecast through the weekend.