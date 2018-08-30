Evening forecast for Wednesday, August 29 Video

West Monroe, La. - Afternoon, scattered storms rode Gulf moisture inland across the ArkLaMiss today. The unsettled pattern will include more rain chances as we move toward the Labor Day weekend.

Several different features will be in play through most of next week, leaving us with a very complex scenario after Saturday and Sunday. Regardless, both potential solutions will leave us with more of the afternoon rainfall through most of next week. Afternoon highs will drop back into the low 90s, but that's more likely for areas that see rainfall. Morning lows will continue in the low end of the 70s.