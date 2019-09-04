Evening forecast for Tuesday, September 3

WEST MONROE, La. — (9/3/19) High pressure has led to another scorching afternoon across the ArkLaMiss, and a stagnant upper-level pattern will lead to more of the same over the next several afternoons.

Northeasterly winds have been a day-saver across much of the area since late last week, keeping humidity levels in a manageable range. Very little change is expected in the forecast for the rest of the week, with highs staying in the upper 90s to near 100°.

By the end of the weekend, low-level moisture should increase with a return of southeasterly winds. A few isolated storms could bubble up as early as Sunday afternoon, but humidity values will also lead to dangerous heat index values. Residents are again urged to stay weather aware through the rest of the week, with no discernible changes to the forecast through early next week.

Aside from Hurricane Dorian, Tropical Storm Fernand formed in the western Gulf of Mexico. The storm is expected to make landfall along the northern Mexican coast tomorrow evening, with no direct impacts to our area.