Evening forecast for Tuesday, June 11

WEST MONROE, La. — (6/11/19) One of the best stretches of mid-June weather in recent memory will persist across the region through the rest of the week. A cool, dry air mass kept temperatures in the mid 80s through much of the afternoon. Many locations could see lows in the upper 50s tonight, especially across southern Arkansas.

A reinforcing shot of cooler air will arrive late in the day tomorrow, but temperatures tomorrow afternoon are expected to climb a few degrees. A brief reset of cool, dry air arrives for Thursday; however, a warming trend is expected into the weekend.

As southerly flow returns in the low levels, isolated showers and storms will be possible for the weekend. Scattered activity will also be possible through the first of next week. High temperatures will likely return to the low 90s. By then, morning lows will have climbed back into the upper 60s to low 70s.