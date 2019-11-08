Evening forecast for Thursday, November 11

WEST MONROE, La. — (11/7/19) Widespread, expansive cloud cover continues behind a cold front that moved through the ArkLaMiss earlier today. Showers will continue to taper off from north to south tonight, with much cooler air for the start of the weekend.

High pressure and breezy, northerly winds will allow for sunshine to return from north to south through the afternoon on Friday. Temperatures in many locations may struggle to get out of the 40s.

Near freezing temperatures will start Saturday, but a quick warm up will lead to highs near 60° on Saturday and near 70° on Sunday. Another potent cold front arrives early Monday morning, bringing periods of rain.

Temperatures are likely to drop significantly behind the front for the middle of next week. Afternoon highs could fall into the low 40s, with morning lows well below freezing.

ArkLaMiss residents should prepare for the first, widespread hard freeze of the season by next week.