Evening forecast for Thursday, June 27

WEST MONROE, La. — (6/27/19) Daytime heat and humidity combined with outflow boundaries from earlier thunderstorms have generated some isolated storms across the ArkLaMiss this evening. Similar results are expected out of the forecast as we move toward the weekend.

Gulf moisture will continue to ride in on southerly winds through each afternoon. With a weak trough to our west, scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast. However, as typical on most summer days, rain coverage and clouds will ultimately dictate high temperatures for most locations. Morning lows will stay consistently in the low 70s.

Rain chances become more scarce by the middle of next week, as more expansive high pressure builds across the central United States. Highs could climb back into the mid 90s by then.