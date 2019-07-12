Evening forecast for Thursday, July 11

WEST MONROE, La. — (7/11/19) Tropical Storm Barry continues to gather slow strength across the northern Gulf. Northerly wind shear has kept the storm from insulating itself in strong convection this evening. However, as shear relaxes later this evening, Barry is expected to become more organized.

Barry’s track ultimately will determine rain totals across the ArkLaMiss. A more eastwardly track would likely spell even more limited rain chances than mentioned below (see graphic). Either way, periods of heavy rainfall are expected starting early Saturday and continuing through much of the day on Sunday. Some isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out, mainly in the northeast quadrant of Barry’s circulation as it makes landfall.

Potential rain totals through this weekend

Given the amount of expected rainfall, a flash flood watch has been issued for parts of the Mississippi valley (see graphic below). Rain totals could decrease with a more eastwardly track, and increase with a more westwardly track.

Flash Flood Watch (in green) issued through Sunday afternoon

Regardless, ArkLaMiss residents should continue to prepare for periods of heavy rainfall. As the circulation moves into our area early Sunday, some gusty winds may be possible closer to the storm’s center.

Continue to monitor future forecasts and their potential impacts on the ArkLaMiss as we continue through the rest of the upcoming weekend.