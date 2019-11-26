Evening forecast for Monday, November 25

WEST MONROE, La. — (11/25/19) A strong, upper-level storm system is poised to bring a cold front through the ArkLaMiss during the day on Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms are expected, with a brief window of opportunity for some stronger storms.

Overcast skies should inundate the region tonight, with patchy drizzle possible through the late night hours into early Tuesday. By late morning, a cold front will begin to enter the western counties/parishes. With daytime heating and ample low-level moisture, some thunderstorms can be expected to develop.

Day 2 Convective Outlook for Tuesday (Issued by the Storm Prediction Center)

Stronger low-level winds may also support a few strong to severe storms through the afternoon into early evening. Damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes will be the primary concern. That severe threat should taper as storms move east of the Mississippi River by late evening.

Lingering showers will remain possible through early Wednesday, but spotty rain will stretch out through Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day as a new storm system takes shape to our west. As that system enters the region, another round of showers and storms can be expected on Saturday. Strong to severe storms may develop then, too, although the forecast is prone to significant changes between now and Saturday.