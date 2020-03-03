Evening forecast for Monday, March 2

WEST MONROE, La. — (3/2/2020) A slow-moving storm system enters the area tonight, bringing widespread showers and storms back to the ArkLaMiss for the early half of the week.

A weak area of low pressure will move across the central United States this evening, swinging a cold front through the Mississippi Valley. While conditions are more favorable for severe storms farther northward, a few isolated strong storms can’t be ruled out this evening. Otherwise, scattered showers will also develop along the front as it advances through the region early tomorrow morning.

Day 1 Convective Outlook valid 6am Monday-6am Tuesday (Storm Prediction Center)

Tuesday’s rainfall potential is still left with some uncertainty, as the main cold front stalls to our south along the Gulf coast through most of the day. As we await the main upper level system to move through, rainfall may become quite isolated through the day on Tuesday. However, with any storms that could develop, an isolated severe threat will still exist for the southern parishes.

Day 2 Convective Outlook valid 6am Tuesday-6am Wednesday (Storm Prediction Center)

As the main system moves over us on Wednesday, another round of widespread rain appear likely. Depending on the track of the developing surface low, conditions could become slightly more favorable for strong storms in the southern parishes. As of now, the risk remains low.

Day 3 Convective Outlook valid 6am Wednesday-6am Thursday (Storm Prediction Center)

Potential Rainfall Totals through Thursday morning

Rain totals for most of the ArkLaMiss will stack up in waves, as the rain comes through in phases through much of the week. The intermittent nature of the rain should limit flash flood potential, although an additional 1-2″ of rain appear likely for most of the area.