Evening forecast for Friday, November 8

WEST MONROE, La. — (11/8/19) Expansive dry air continues to move in across the ArkLaMiss behind Thursday’s cold front. With dry air moving into place tonight, many locations could drop to near the freezing mark.

Dry air will continue to blanket the region through the weekend. Winds will remain light tomorrow, but should gradually shift to the southeast in the afternoon. Temperatures should climb a few degrees tomorrow afternoon, with the gradual warm up continuing for Sunday.

Another potent cold front will move into the region Monday morning. Showers are expected along and behind the frontal boundary through most of the day on Monday. Temperatures will, again, fall dramatically through Tuesday and Wednesday. Many locations may spend most of the day in the 30s on Tuesday.

Hard freeze conditions will be possible for Wednesday morning. A gradual warming trend can be expected through the second half of next week.