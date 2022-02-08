West Monroe, LA – (02/08/22)

Temperatures this afternoon were able to reach the lower and middle 60s. More sunshine than we know what to do with this afternoon. It helped us a ton, especially considering how cold we started this morning. Lows last night dropped into the middle and upper 20s.

Not to worry though, tonight’s temperatures should be slightly warmer. Lows are expected to drop into the mid to upper 30s. If winds remain light, forecasted lows will be warmer than forecasted.

Sunny skies for tomorrow with high temperatures reaching the upper 60s. Winds will remain light through the day and out of the west.

Conditions through the end of the work week will be quiet. Outdoor plans are all set with no hiccups. Some clouds and minimal rain chances return for Saturday. Sunday’s high temperature is the outlier of the forecast, and should be the coldest day through the next week.