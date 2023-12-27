WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Tonight, low temperatures drop to the lower 30s and upper 20s. Remember to care for your plants, pets, pipes, and people! Winds will calm slightly overnight to a 5-10 mph range out of the west-northwest. Skies are clear to mostly clear, meaning the chance for any precipitation, frozen or otherwise, is zero.

Tomorrow we thaw out, afternoon high temperatures only reach the upper 40s and lower 50s which is well below the average for this time of year. Winds pick up out of the northwest and have a sustained range of 5-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, as they were today. Mostly clear skies through the day along with plenty of sunshine will be the constant condition of the day. Again the chance of rain occurring is very, very low.