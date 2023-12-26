WEST MONORE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Tonight, clouds are few and patchy with winds light to calm out of the south. Overnight lows are a bit chilly but are expected to stay above freezing for the most part. Falling to the mid and upper 30s later in the night. The chance for rain tonight and for the next few nights is very slim.

Tomorrow, afternoon high temperatures reach to seasonal highs, the upper 50s. We do have a frontal boundary moving through the region but with the lack of moisture in the air, rain is not expected. What is possible is winds picking up out of the south-southwest to a range of 5-15 mph and 20 mph gusts.