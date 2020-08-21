Entergy urges Louisiana to stay up-to -date on upcoming severe weather

(WVLA) – Louisiana should expect heavy rainfall early in the week of August 24. With severe weather on it’s way, Entergy wants everyone to stay informed on all weather updates.

“Monitoring severe weather threats is a full-time job: 24/7, 365 days a year,” said Entergy. ” Staying informed before, during and after a tropical system strikes is just as important as making personal storm plans.”

Entergy provides the following resources to stay informed:

