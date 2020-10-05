Delta develops, threatens northern Gulf later this week

WEST MONROE, La. — (10/5/2020) An historical Atlantic hurricane season continues to remain active. Tropical Storm Delta formed in the western Caribbean this afternoon, bringing another likely Gulf of Mexico tropical system into the fold this weekend.

Forecast cone for Tropical Storm Delta, valid 4p Monday [National Hurricane Center]

Currently, Delta is situated southwest of Jamaica and will move northwestward over the next few days. The storm is expected to have a rather quick forward speed as it develops into a hurricane over the next day or so. A northward turn is expected as an upper-level trough of low pressure moves through the central U.S. later this week, creating a weakness in high pressure that will be steering the storm in the short term.

Landfall from Delta is expected along the southeastern Louisiana coastline some time on Friday, potentially as a Category 2 hurricane. Much of the ArkLaMiss is currently under the National Hurricane Center’s cone of uncertainty, meaning that later shifts in the forecast could bring impacts to our area.

Overall, considering the storm’s expected motion, some showers are expected across the ArkLaMiss starting late Thursday, continuing through Friday, and ending early Saturday. Some gusty winds will be possible, too. Rain totals should be relatively limited, as most of our region will be on the western side of the circulation… commonly, the drier side of a landfalling tropical system.

Residents in all Gulf coast states should monitor the forecast closely for any significant changes over the coming days.