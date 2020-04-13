Congressman Ralph Abraham talks relief funds following storm damage in Monroe; Monroe Regional Airport damage

MONROE, LA. (04/12/2020)– In just a short amount of time, several millions of dollars worth of storm damage was done all over Ouachita Parish, including the Monroe Regional Airport. Congressman Ralph Abraham made a stop in Monroe to see it for himself.

“We know the damage elsewhere around Ouachita Parish is extensive. South of 165, Sterlington, a lot of homes, a lot of businesses have been hit,” Abraham said.

Abraham says he has been in contact with Governor Edwards and the White House.

“They are sending prayers, they are sending support, and they are sending supplies as we speak,” Abraham said. “So both federal and state officials have been notified. They are on the job and doing what they need to do to get some help to this area.”

Congressman Abraham says he will be in support of any federal declaration or any efforts that will get both the community and the airport back on it’s feet as quickly as possible.

“Our hearts and prayers are with these people, but again what I would ask them to do is reach out to us, reach out to the local authorities, reach out to the governor’s office,” Abraham said. “Help is there if they should desire.”

Congressman Abraham says the number one priority is public safety. Locals should notify insurance companies, power companies, police and fire departments.

“Unfortunately with the Covid-19 going on, now this. It’s just one crisis on top of the other,” Abraham said.