CLOSURES: Click here to see all the schools and businesses closing for Monday, Feb. 15

MONROE, La. — In advance of the severe winter weather threat on Monday, February 15, schools and businesses in the ArkLaMiss are announcing that they will be closed.

KTVE/KARD will continue to update these lists as more announcements are made.

Schools Closed:

University of Louisiana – Monroe will be closed Monday, February 15 through Wednesday, February 17. All classes will be canceled.

Businesses Closed:

All Green Clinic locations, including QuickCare of Ruston, will be closed on Monday, February 15

Ready Set Go Daycare in West Monroe will be closed on Monday, February 15

