UPDATE: Bridge/Road Closures in Ouachita Parish

(Courtesy: The Associated Press)

WEST MONROE, La. — As the temperatures drop, the Louisiana Department of Transportation has closed multiple roads and bridges in Ouachita Parish.

According to LA DOTD, the follow areas are closed:

I-20 Westbound On Ramp from St. John Street

I-20 Eastbound On Ramp from Layton Avenue

South 18th Overpass in Monroe

The following areas were closed earlier this morning and have since been reopened:

LA 546 Overpass over I-20

LA 546 Overpass over the KCS Railroad

I-20 Westbound On Ramp from Calypso Street

I-20 Eastbound On Ramp from LA 34 (Stella/Mill Fly Ramp)

Exit 120 Eastbound I-20 Off Ramp (Pecanland Mall Fly Ramp)

Lee Joyner Expressway

Endom Bridge

KTVE/KARD will continue to update this article throughout the day.