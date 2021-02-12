UPDATE: Bridge/Road Closures in Ouachita Parish

WEST MONROE, La. — As the temperatures drop, the Louisiana Department of Transportation has closed multiple roads and bridges in Ouachita Parish.
According to LA DOTD, the follow areas are closed:
- I-20 Westbound On Ramp from St. John Street
- I-20 Eastbound On Ramp from Layton Avenue
- South 18th Overpass in Monroe
The following areas were closed earlier this morning and have since been reopened:
- LA 546 Overpass over I-20
- LA 546 Overpass over the KCS Railroad
- I-20 Westbound On Ramp from Calypso Street
- I-20 Eastbound On Ramp from LA 34 (Stella/Mill Fly Ramp)
- Exit 120 Eastbound I-20 Off Ramp (Pecanland Mall Fly Ramp)
- Lee Joyner Expressway
- Endom Bridge
KTVE/KARD will continue to update this article throughout the day.