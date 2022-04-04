WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to KTVE/KARD Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham, parts of the Ark-La-Miss could see strong to severe weather during the very late night on Monday, April 4, 2022, and into the early morning on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

In her Monday morning forecast, Lexi explained that the severe weather threat began setting up towards the West.

For Monday and early Tuesday, Lexi reported that most of the Ark-La-Miss would be under a level three enhanced risk. A very small portion of South Arkansas counties would be under a slight or level two risk.

She explained that around 7 a.m. on Tuesday is when the severe weather threat would be slowly diminishing and moving to the east. Damaging winds and wind gusts are the high primary concerns for Monday. She also said that some pockets of large hail up to one inch and an isolated tornado cannot be completely ruled out.

“As these storms roll through there is going to be periods of heavy rainfall, with maybe one or two local areas experiencing a little bit of some flooding,” Lexi said. “Around 2 o’clock in the morning you’ll kind of see this bowed out line of showers and thunderstorms, just outside of the Ark-La-Miss.”

According to Lexi, right along the storm’s edge could be damaging winds, wind gusts, and even a pocket of hail. She explained the storm would be moving quite quickly and be moved out of the area between five and six in the morning.

“That severe weather threat is going to diminish, and eventually slowly dry out by Tuesday afternoon,” Lexi said.

KTVE/KARD encourages you to stay safe during severe weather. Listed below are storm safety tips.

Mobile Home Safety:

Remember Mobile Homes are not safe, and tornados can destroy them even if they are tied down.

Have a plan to go to a friend or family member’s home before the storm.

Make sure you have enough time to travel.

If you cannot find a shelter, get out and take cover in a ditch or low-lying area.

Best shelter place in a home:

If you do not have a basement, take shelter in a small room on the lowest floor near the center of the home always stay away from windows.

Put as many walls between you and the outside as possible.

Pet Safety:

Put your dog on a leash and your cat in a carrier.

Move all pets to the shelter ahead of the storm.

Don’t forget to add pet food and medicine to your emergency kit.

Be sure to download the KTVE/KARD weather app, stay with us online, and on-air for weather updates. If any closures are issued, we will keep you updated on our app, online, and on-air. Be sure to have your push notifications enable for the latest or breaking weather and news updates.