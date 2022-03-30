WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — KTVE/KARD meteorologists have forecasted the potential for severe weather for parts of the Ark-La-Miss on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. KTVE/KARD Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham explained in her morning forecast how Wednesday’s conditions would be. Around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, conditions were mostly quiet for parts of the Ark-La-Miss.

“We do expect this line of showers and storms to move through the Ark-La-Miss by later on this morning and into the afternoon,” Lexi said.

“Our current severe outlook for today, our Western and Northwestern half of the Ark-La-Miss under that level three enhanced risk in orange,” Lexi said. “We still have this level four moderate risk in red for a majority of the Central and Eastern half of the Ark-La-Miss.”

Lexi said that it doesn’t matter if you’re under the level three risk or level four risk, everyone will have the chance to maybe see some damaging winds up to 70 miles per hour, a chance for an isolated tornado or two, and these do look to be our primary concerns.

Winds advisories were in place for the Central and Western half of the Ark-La-Miss, until 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. According to Lexi, these are the areas that could see sustained winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour and wind gusts anywhere from about 45 to 60 miles per hour. Lexi reported that Wednesday morning some Eastern counties and parishes were under a high wind warning until Wednesday evening around 7 p.m. These winds could be 40 miles per hour or greater with wind gusts at about 60 to 65 miles per hour.

According to Lexi, the line of showers and storms would arrive sometime around 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and would continue to track its way across the Ark-La-Miss throughout the afternoon.

“Everything should be crossing East of the Mississippi River between 4 o’clock and 6 o’clock later today,” Lexi said. “After that we will see some much more quieter conditions as winds return back out of the West and Northwest, filtering in some cooler and drier air.”

“Make sure you are staying weather aware,” Lexi said. “Have different ways of receiving weather updates and make sure you do have your severe weather plan in place for you and your family.”

Be sure to download the KTVE/KARD weather app, stay with us online, and on-air for weather updates. If any closures are issued, we will keep you updated on our app, online, and on-air. Be sure to have your push notifications enable for the latest or breaking weather and news updates.