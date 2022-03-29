WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to KTVE/KARD Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, parts of the Ark-La-Miss could see severe weather.

In her Tuesday, March 29, 2022, morning forecast Lexi explained that she expected conditions to be cloudier and more humid with breezy winds out of the South at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

“This will help to set up our environment for strong to severe weather heading into Wednesday,” Lexi said. “Damaging winds are the primary concerns. Storms will arrive by the late morning and continue through early evening. We will dry out by Thursday.”

According to Lexi, most of the Western and Northwestern half of the Ark-La-Miss including Camden, El Dorado, and Ruston are now under that level three enhanced risk.

“A level four moderate risk has been issued for the rest of the Ark-La-Miss. It includes the twin cities, Columbia, Winnfield, Alexandria, all the way up to Greenville, and off to the East of Vicksburg and Natchez. That’s a level four out of five,” she said.

According to Lexi, both the enhanced risk and the moderate risk could see very similar weather conditions. Those conditions include high winds up to about 70 miles per hour, and the chance for an isolated tornado or two. The probability of hail is possible, but it’s not going to be as high as we saw last week. Lexi reported that we are going to see periods of heavy rain systems, but it will move quicker than the one last week.

“Flooding as of right now is not looking to be a very high concern,” Lexi said. “As we head into Wednesday morning around 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., that cold front will arrive just outside of our viewing area, and you can see that line of showers and storms.”

According to Lexi, it’s right along this Western edge that we could see the threat for straight line winds, or maybe even a spin-up tornado, that may trigger some severe thunderstorm or tornado warnings. Lexi said that everything should be wrapping up between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

For Wednesday, March 30, 2022, damaging winds, showers, and thunderstorms are main concern with the threat of strong to severe weather.

Be sure to download the KTVE/KARD weather app, stay with us online, and on-air for weather updates. If any closures are issued, we will keep you updated on our app, online, and on-air.