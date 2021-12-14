Approaching front will boost rain chances heading toward the weekend

WEST MONROE, La. — (12/14/2021) An unseasonably warm, humid air mass will continue to control the ArkLaMiss forecast until a cold front approaches the area later this week.

Strong southerly flow in the low levels of the atmosphere will continue to strengthen across the Gulf coast later tonight. As Gulf moisture streams in, clouds and humidity will increase through daybreak Wednesday. Some patchy fog may also be possible prior to sunrise across our southern parishes. Occasional breaks in the clouds will be possible Wednesday afternoon, with temperatures returning to the 70s.

A cold front approaches the ArkLaMiss late Thursday afternoon/evening. Scattered showers and storms will be possible along the front; however, the boundary is likely to stall late Thursday night and drift back northward on Friday. An isolated severe wind gust or two can’t be ruled out late Thursday night with any storms that can mature along the front. Widespread severe weather is not expected.

Day 3 Convective Outlook valid 6a Thursday – 6a Friday [Storm Prediction Center]

The front gets a final push through the area early Saturday morning thanks to a secondary trough of low pressure. Showers and isolated storms will be likely along and immediately behind the front. No severe weather is expected. Temperatures are likely to fall through most of Saturday, ending the day in the upper 40s. Patchy drizzle and light rain will linger Sunday, with skies likely to clear early next week.