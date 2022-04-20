Corn: Planting (95%), Rice: Emerging (57%)

Winter Wheat: Coloring (1%), Soybeans: Emerging (8%)

Note: Winter wheat is significantly behind schedule. The 5-year average has winter wheat at 88% headed, it is currently at 61%.

West Monroe, LA – (04/20/22)

Short-Range Forecast (Thursday 4/21 – Monday 4/25)

Moisture rebounding through the morning with cloud present through most of the day. Showers and scattered thunderstorms through the day.

Mild lows tonight falling into the lower and middle 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Winds remain out of the south as rain chances sit at 10%. A few lingering showers cant be ruled out for some of the late evening hours.

Highs will see the lower and middle 80s with skies moving from mostly to partly cloudy by the late afternoon. Winds remain out of the south as the overall pattern “setup” remains also.

A warm and humid end to the warm week and weekend is in store. Highs will remains a few degrees above average until a front moves through on Monday. Rain chances return as this front approaches late Sunday and into Monday.

Long-Range Forecast (Tuesday 4/26 – Saturday 4/30)

Note: Long range forecasts are used for general trends. Don’t hold onto specifics, significant changes to the forecast remain possible.

Beyond Monday’s potential front & accompanying rain chances, north winds will punch in some dry air and give us another cool night or two. Lows could potentially fall back to the mid 40s and upper 40s in some locations. Besides Monday’s potential rainfall, rain chances look to exit the forecast for a few days.

A look at the temperature outlook for days 6-10 ( April 26th – April 30th) shows a stronger probability for temperatures to be below average. Next week should see the cooler temperatures on Tuesday and into Wednesday, temperatures warm as we move to Sat. 4/30.