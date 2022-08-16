West Monroe, LA

Temperatures have found themselves closer to average through the end of July and start of August. Rain has also found its way in the forecast from time to time, but drought conditions are still present for many. The near average conditions have helped crop growth rebound from the hot and dry spell earlier this summer.

Most crop conditions are good to fair with growth progress on par with the 5 year average. Rain moves in and out of the forecast through the next 7 days. The 6-10 day precipitation outlook favors above average rainfall. With rain remaining in the forecast, temperatures remain in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Overall, there is a favorable weather trend for crop growth.

As we begin to harvest, tracking the rainfall will become more important. We’ll keep you updated weekly!

If you’re interested in any crop specifics or details, feel free to message me on my Facebook page Meteorologist Walker Snowden.