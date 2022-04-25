West Monroe, LA – (04/25/22)

Today’s headline was the passing cold front and associated rainfall. Rain totals were not overwhelming, measly totals for many. We dry out and cool down for a couple of days. The cooler air will cool soils to rather unfavorable planting temperatures. The outlook for crops will quickly improve once we get the cooler days behind us.

Corn: Planted (100%), Cotton: Emerged (2%), Rice: (Planting 80%)

Winter Wheat: Coloring (10%), Soybeans: Emerging (20%)

Short-Range Forecast

The cooler & drier air, behind the today’s front, will rule the mid week forecast. As winds remain out of the north through the next several hours, drier and cooler air will filter in. Lows will return to the 40s & 50s for a few overnights. Highs will drop to the lower 70s for Tuesday and rebound to the middle 80s by the end of the work week. You can see the largest impact, of the dry air, on the average daily temperatures graph.

(Average Daily Temperature: Average of high and low temperature)

Tuesday through Thursday, winds will gradually shift from the NE to the SE. The moisture return brings high and low temperatures above average by Friday. (Average sits in the upper 70s)

As we warm through the week we also stay dry. Rain chances return to the forecast with an upper level disturbance this weekend. The overall weather setup allows for scattered shower and thunderstorm potential.

Long-Range Forecast

There are still some uncertainties regarding this weekend and into next week. While rain chances return with scattered activity for this weekend, rain chances could remain in the forecast until a front clears potentially mid week.

As winds remain out of the south through the weekend, warm and humid conditions will remain. This setup favors some rain activity driven by ample heat and moisture. These conditions look to remain for the first of next week prior to the aforementioned potential front.

Potential for above average temperatures can be found on the days 6-10 temperature outlook map.