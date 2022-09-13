West Monroe, LA – (09/13/22)

The harvest season is well underway for much of Louisiana. Temperatures have been well behaved over the last couple of weeks. Rainfall has been abundant at times, which has cleared the drought out.

However, temperatures looks to return above average as we approach another dry period. Rain chances are near 0% over the next 7 days. In the extended forecast, conditions are expected to be dry and warm. The next 6-10 day period features below average rainfall paired with above average temperatures.