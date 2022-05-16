West Monroe, LA – (05/16/22)

Many crops are well ahead of yearly planting pace with the above average temperatures. Above average temperatures have been featured in the forecast for the last two weeks, and that does stop this week either.

High temperatures return to the lower and middle 90s, overnight lows will hover near 70.

KTVE-KARD 7 Day High Temps – Monday, May 16th

A high pressure will keep us dry and hot through the end of the work week. Temperatures will remain above average. However, some light may be at the end of the tunnel.

An upper level pattern change potentially awaits us at the end of this week. A low pressure system looks to potentially bring cooler temperatures and rain chances this weekend. The forecast remains somewhat uncertain for this weekend. We will keep close tabs on this system through the week.

Climate Prediction Center | 6-10 Day Temperature Outlook

This system could push temperatures closer to average, which sits near the middle 80s this time of year. The Climate Prediction Center 6-10 day temperatures outlook shows an equal chance at seeing above or below average temperatures.