West Monroe, LA – (07/08/22)

Above average temperatures have been a part of the forecast for the last several weeks. Rainfall has remained spotty, outside of flash flooding for portions of South Arkansas through July 4th weekend.

Crops have faired well, for the most part, with the warm conditions. Many crops are ahead of their 5 year growth average. Cotton squaring was at 88% this week, ahead of the 5 year average by 9%. Rice is 52% headed, which is 4% ahead of the 5 year average. Soybeans setting pods are at 68%, which is 21% ahead of the 5 year average.

Corn, however, sees growth rates decrease with temperatures in excess of 95F. Its fairly similar to other crops in that, too warm of conditions, cause a decrease in growth rate. Corn is currently in the dough stage at 54%, which is 22% behind the 5 year average.

Over the next 6-10 days, we have a few different opportunities to see rainfall. A pair of weak cold fronts look to keep temperatures slightly more tame and keep rain chances in the forecast. Highs see the mid to lower 90s next week.