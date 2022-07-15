West Monroe, LA – (07/15/22)

Temperatures looks to return above the 95F degree mark as rainfall chances remain very limited. Temperatures in excess of 95F, which we have seen a lot of, stunts and slows the growth of crops. Corn growth has been crawling around the area for the last several weeks. Isolated rain has kept the vast majority of crops thirsty for rain.

Prolonged heat and lack of rain will cause crops to fall behind schedule and damage overall health. The 7 day forecast has limited rainfall potential and temperatures returning to the upper 90s. The outlook for crops is not great, but we will monitor any changes.