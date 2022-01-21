Ag Central – Welcome & Crop Report Schedule

West Monroe, LA – (01/20/22)

Welcome to Ag Central, the home of all things agriculture and weather! Here you can find videos, maps, and more discussion.

Expect video discussions and updates daily on air and on Ag Central

FULL REPORT SCHEDULE

Tuesdays – FOX 14 Your Morning News & NBC 10 News Today: Discuss the previous weeks crop progress and condition report. Highlight any disruptions and conditions seen over the weekend. Feature crop outlooks based on weather trends.

Thursdays – FOX 14 Your Morning News & NBC 10 News Today: Full weather breakdown for the week. Discuss things to look out for in the next 7 days. Updates, as needed, on progress and condition. Feature crop outlooks based on weather trends.

BRIEF REPORT SCHEDULE

Mondays – FOX 14 News at 9 & NBC 10 News at 10: Briefly discuss the previous weeks crop progress and condition report. Ag Impacts and other updates.

Wednesdays – FOX 14 News at 9 & NBC 10 News at 10: Brief breakdown for the week. Discuss things to look out for in the next 7 days. Updates, as needed, on progress and condition.

Fridays – 9pm on FOX 14 & 10pm on NBC 10: A week in review with rain totals and recorded temperatures. Discuss the conditions and trends through the weekend.