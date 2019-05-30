Monroe90°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 101°
- Wind
- 16 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 63%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
78°F Partly Cloudy
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Ruston89°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 99°
- Wind
- 8 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 64%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
75°F Partly Cloudy
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Ruston89°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 99°
- Wind
- 8 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 64%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
75°F Partly Cloudy
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Bastrop91°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 100°
- Wind
- 9 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 59%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
76°F Partly Cloudy
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Tallulah/Vicksburg89°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 104°
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Humidity
- 72%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
78°F Partly Cloudy
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Monroe, LA
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity