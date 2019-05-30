Weather

Mostly Cloudy

Monroe

90°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 101°
Wind
16 mph SSW
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
78°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Ruston

89°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 99°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
75°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Mostly Cloudy

Bastrop

91°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 100°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
76°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Tallulah/Vicksburg

89°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 104°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
78°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Monroe, LA

7 Day Forecast

Friday

96° / 77°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 96° 77°

Saturday

95° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 95° 76°

Sunday

92° / 74°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 40% 92° 74°

Monday

84° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 84° 70°

Tuesday

87° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 87° 70°

Wednesday

89° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 89° 70°

Thursday

90° / 69°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 40% 90° 69°

Hourly Forecast

91°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
91°

94°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
94°

95°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
95°

86°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
86°

91°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
91°

90°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
90°

91°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
91°

88°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
88°

85°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
85°

83°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
83°

82°

11 PM
Clear
3%
82°

81°

12 AM
Clear
4%
81°

80°

1 AM
Clear
5%
80°

79°

2 AM
Clear
6%
79°

79°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
79°

78°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
78°

79°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
79°

79°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
79°

79°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
79°

81°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
81°

83°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
83°

85°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
85°

87°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
87°

89°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
89°

