West Monroe holds first-ever job fair aimed to increase job rates

WEST MONROE (7/10/19) – Hundreds of people showed up with resumes and applications ready, at West Monroe’s job fair today at the city hall looking for a place to work.

Several organizations along with city departments came to talk to folks looking to find their first job or move into a new career.

Louisiana’s unemployment rate has dipped to 4.4 percent: The lowest in eleven years.

Many representatives from city departments say the job fair creates more engagement and employment for the community.

“Its crucial for the department heads to have the center action and get to meet residents of our community who are interested in working for the city. They have very big jobs that they have to do and have good solid people that are dependable to come and do these duties,” said Selah Storm, Assistant of Mayor’s Office.