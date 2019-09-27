Weekend events for September 27-29

WEST MONROE, La. — Jerrica Bennett with the Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitor’s Bureau joined us on Louisiana Living to get us ready for all of this weekend’s fun events.

Ark-La-Miss Fair: Enjoy fair rides, live music, great food, and animals at the 2019 Ark-La-Miss Fair! There is something for the whole family. Date(s) : 09/20/2019 – 09/29/2019 Address : Monroe Civic Center 401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expressway, Monroe, LA 71210 Phone : 318-329-2225 Website : http://www.facebook.com/ArkLaMissFair/

Elvis Tribute Artist Dean Z in Concert: Chennault Aviation & Military Museum presents ONE NIGHT WITH YOU starring world-renowned Elvis Presley tribute artist Dean Z. An avid Elvis fan since childhood, Dean Z has performed around the globe as “The Memphis Flash” for decades. After competing against 500 performers from around the world, Dean was named the 2013 Ultimate Elvis® Tribute Artist™ in Memphis during “Elvis Week” in a contest sanctioned by Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc. The event takes place Thursday, September 26th from 7:30-9:00 PM at ULM’s Bayou Pointe event center. Doors open for ticket holders at 7:00 PM. Tribe’s food truck will be on site serving food for sale. A cash bar will also be on site. All proceeds benefit Chennault Aviation & Military Museum (CAMM). CAMM is a 501c3 nonprofit with the mission to preserve, promote, and honor aviation and military history. To find out information about what CAMM does in the local and veteran community, visit their website. Date(s) : 09/26/2019 – 09/26/2019 Hours : 7:00-9:30 pm Cost : $40 Address : Bayou Pointe Student Event Center 100 Warhawk Way, Monroe, LA 71209 Phone : 318-362-5540.

MSO Presents Elizabeth O’Bannon: Violinist and educator Elizabeth O’Bannon delivers an intimate performance with a repertoire of classical, modern, and well-known pop classics! An interactive presentation that will be unlike anything you’ve experienced before! “MSO Presents…” series is a collection of smaller, more intimate concerts that feature talented local musicians from within the ranks of the MSO. Either as a soloist, or in an ensemble, these musicians are some of the best in Northeast Louisiana; some of them have been playing in the MSO for more than three decades! Each event will be a relaxed,captivating opportunity to deepen your knowledge and enjoyment of musical styles and instruments as you experience these performances in some of the area’s most unique venues. The MSO seeks to engage, inform, and entertain the residents of Northeast Louisiana with the wide variety of programming being offered in their 49th Concert Season. Date(s) : 09/26/2019 – 09/26/2019 Hours : 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM Cost : $15 Address : Glenwood Medical Mall 102 Thomas Rd, West Monroe, LA 71291 Phone : 877-726-9355

10th Annual ANGUS United Way Golf Tournament: Join ANGUS Chemical Company on September 27th for the 10th Annual ANGUS Chemical United Way Golf Tournament. The tournament will have 2 flights with a shotgun start at 8 AM and 1 PM. Prizes will be awarded after the tournament. They will also have door prizes, a silent auction, and all of the food and drink you could want!! Date(s) : 09/27/2019 – 09/27/2019 Hours : 8:00 AM – Address : Chennault Park & Golf Course 8475 Millhaven Road, Monroe, LA 71203 Phone : 318-329-2454

Ouachita Live Concert – Lucious Spiller Band: FREE Outdoor Live Music Event! Stop by Downtown West Monroe every Last Friday March – October for a musical event! Food and drink starts at 5:30 pm and Band starts at 7 pm! Date(s) : 09/27/2019 – 09/27/2019 Hours : 5:30 PM – 9:00 PM Cost : Free Address : Alley Park 200 Natchitoches, West Monroe, LA 71291 Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/2119795018127318/?event_time_id=2119795021460651

National Hunting and Fishing Day: The day will include shotgun shooting, pellet rifles, archery, fishing, kayaking, casting practice, nature trails, retriever demonstrations, many outdoor vendors, door prizes, and much more! Come out and see why Louisiana is called The Sportsman’s Paradise! Date(s) : 09/28/2019 – 09/28/2019 Hours : 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM Cost : Free Address : Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge 480 Richland Pl Drive, Monroe, LA 71203 Phone : 318-387-1114 Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/470162157110060/



Ranger-Guided Hike: A ranger-guided hike around the 402- acre prehistoric site. The 2.6 mile hike will include all of the prehistoric mounds and ridges located on the site as well as the plaza and any other interesting things that might be seen along the way. Participants are encouraged to wear weather appropriate clothing and comfortable shoes. For more information call 888.926.5492 toll free or 318.926.5492 locally. Date(s) : 09/28/2019 – 09/28/2019 Hours : 9:30 AM Cost : $4 Address : Poverty Point World Heritage Site 6859 Highway 577, Pioneer, LA 71266 Phone : 888-926-5492

Fourth Annual River Rat Paddle Challenge: Where else do you see pirates, rats, Vikings, yaks, swamp hippies, cowboys, sharks, and patriots paddling down our river? At The River Rat Paddle Challenge, of course! You will start at the boat ramp on Bayou D’Arbonne near the White’s Ferry Road Bridge and end on the Ouachita River at Trapp’s Restaurant in West Monroe for food, fun, and awards. Participants will race (or leisurely enjoy a good time) down a 6 and a half mile stretch of the scenic Ouachita River. Paddling enthusiasts will enter numerous categories for kayaks, paddle boards, canoes, and just about any type of paddle craft you can imagine! Individuals will race to see who is the fastest, but will also compete for awards for the largest, fastest, and most spirited teams. Registration is done online through their website at www.riverratpaddlechallenge.com. Registration includes race entry, lunch at Trapp’s, and an event shirt (shirt requires two weeks advance registration). Proceeds benefit Horse Assisted Therapy Services of North Louisiana, Inc. (HATS) Date(s) : 09/28/2019 – 09/28/2019 Hours : 10:00 AM Cost : $50 Address : Trapp’s 113 S Riverfront St, West Monroe, LA 71291 Phone : 318-322-6117

Camp Quality Louisiana 5K: Camp Quality Louisiana is having a 5K /1mile race to raise funds to send kids with cancer to summer camp. There will be food, door prizes, and awards. To register online go to: https://runsignup.com/Race/LA/Monroe/CampQuality5KRun. Registration day of the race starts at 2:45 pm. 5K race/walk starts at 4 pm, 1-mile fun run starts at 5 pm. Awards ceremony will begin at 5:15. Date(s) : 09/28/2019 – 09/28/2019 Hours : 2:45 pm – 6:30 pm Cost : $30 through 9/21, $35 after 9/21; $15 1 mile fun run Address : Chennault Park & Golf Course 8475 Millhaven Road, Monroe, LA 71203 Phone : 318-547-4319

Vintage Monroe – Antiques Appraisal Day: Everyone has treasures – find out what yours are worth! Bring your antiques and collectibles to the Masur Museum to be identified and valued by three area experts! Appraisals are $10 per item; max. 3 items. All proceeds benefit the Masur Museum. Cash, check, and cards accepted. FREE to watch the appraisals and view the exhibition, “Treasures of Art Nouveau” ( on view September 5 – November 23, 2019)! Date(s) : 09/28/2019 – 09/28/2019 Hours : 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM Address : Masur Museum of Art 1400 South Grand, Monroe, LA 71201 Phone : 318-329-2237 Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/644473129363278/

ULM vs South Alabama: Join in on the fun and watch ULM take on South Alabama! Date(s) : 09/28/2019 – 09/28/2019 Hours : 6:00 PM Cost : $15-35 Address : ULM Malone Stadium 514 Warhawk Way, Monroe, LA 71203 Phone : 318-342-1000