BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State University Head Football Coach Brian Kelly will introduce his new coaching staff on Wednesday, Feb. 23, and Thursday, Feb. 24.

The defensive staff and special teams coordinator will be introduced on Wednesday. The offensive staff will be introduced on Thursday, according to an official press release.

Both announcements will begin at noon.

Wednesday, Feb. 23 – Defensive Staff

Matt House – Defensive Coordinator

Jamar Cain – Defensive Line Coach and Run Game Coordinator

Kerry Cooks – Defensive Safeties Coach

Robert Steeples – Corners Coach

Frank Wilson – Associate Head Coach and Running Backs Coach

“At the end of the day, there was a hunger to come back. Coming back to college I’m fortunate to do that,” House said on coming back from Kansas and the NFL.

According to LSU Sports Network, House was a linebacker coach for three years.

Wednesday, Feb. 23 – Special Teams Coordinator

Brian Polian

Thursday, Feb. 24 – Offensive Staff