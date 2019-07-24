WANTED: Teens wanted for alleged murder

CANADA – (7/24/19) Police say 19-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky are on the run.

They are wanted for the deaths of three people in Canada including an American, 24-year-old Chynna Deese and her 23-year-old boyfriend lucas Fowler.

The third alleged victim is a man authorities are working to identify.

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were last seen in Northern Saskatchewan about a day’s drive from where their alleged victim’s bodies were found in British Columbia.

They may be driving a gray, 2011 Toyota RAV-4.

