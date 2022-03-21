SUNSET, La. (KLFY) — U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris visited the St. Landry Parish town of Sunset today as part of the Biden administration’s high-speed rural internet initiative, part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Harris was introduced by St. Landry Parish student Josie Lemelle, who illustrated the digital divide in rural communities by telling stories of how virtual learning failed within the first week in St. Landry Parish as many students did not have enough bandwidth to stay on digital services like Google Meet.

“It caused the process to be 10 times more difficult,” said Lemelle.

Harris backed up Lemelle’s claims, noting how many students were forced to use public wi-fi in fast food restaurant parking lots in able to complete virtual schoolwork during the pandemic. Harris said 34% of St. Landry Parish residents are without high-speed internet. She said $29 million is coming locally to connect another 22,000 residents and 3,000 businesses to fiber-optic internet.

Harris said as many as 42 million Americans either cannot afford or do not even have access to high-speed internet services. At best, some Americans are stuck with slow satellite internet or dial-up services, which are more expensive and less reliable than urban internet plans. The vice-president said that lack of service keeps rural residents from being able to take on remote work situations and hampers their abilities to collaborate and create business opportunities.

Harris said 1 in 4 households are eligible for a discount of $30 on their monthly internet bill (or as much as $75 on Tribal lands).

Harris highlighted the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announcement of 13 grants totaling more than $277 million, which will be used to connect more than 133,000 underserved households. In total, the grants were awarded to 12 states and one territory.

Also present were Gov. John Bel Edwards, Congressman Troy Carter, Senior Advisor to Pres. Biden Cedric Richmond and Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves.