JAN. 31 UPDATE: Upon further investigation, the JPSO reported that 4-year-old victim, Jarion Walker, picked up the loaded, unlocked firearm and accidentally shot himself.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said it was both tragic and preventable.

“Gun safety is something that as a parent we should not ever leave a gun inside a vehicle for numerous different reasons with one being the most tragic reason,” he said.

Sheriff Lopinto also said that the adults admitted to smoking marijuana, but none was recovered.

There have been no arrests made.

WESTWEGO, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the fatal shooting of a 4-year-old boy that occurred late Saturday night in unincorporated Westwego, La.

According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, deputies were dispatched at 10:45 p.m. regarding a child shot in the 900 block of Stilwell Lane where they found the victim, Jarion Walker, suffering from a single gunshot wound sustained while sitting in the backseat of a vehicle parked outside of a residence.

The child was transported to the hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries.

Sheriff Lopinto reported that the child was not injured intentionally, but during an act of negligence.

WGNO reporter Jordan Lippincott confirmed the toddler was inside the vehicle with two other children – both under the age of two, and two adults – including the victim’s mother and a friend. It is believed that one of the other children may have pulled the trigger of a firearm while inside the vehicle.

The original JPSO report claimed the two adults were smoking marijuana in the front seat of vehicle, when the fatal shot was fired. The victim’s father was reportedly inside the residence at the time.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.

Sheriff Lopinto urges gun owners to secure firearms at all times, and that guns should never be left unattended in vehicles or in the reach of children.