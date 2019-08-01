Union Parish honors one of its fallen deputies

FARMERVILLE, La. (07/31/19)– Sergeant Jerome McKenzie died after suffering from a heart attack while on-duty. With his last ounce of strength, he managed to drive himself to the hospital.

“There are some very good people in Union Parish and Jerome was one of them,” Dale Taylor, a Farmerville resident, said.

Sgt McKenzie served 38 years as a law enforcement officer for Union Parish. He also served as a firefighter for 21 years with the Farmerville Fire Department.

He would help anybody he could, he was just that kind of guy,” Taylor said.

The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office closed their doors this morning to be able to honor Sergeant McKenzie with a proper farewell.

“And as he looks down upon us now, we say, ‘Romy strive on, you’ve made it home.’ So we thank him for what he’s done for us and what he stored inside of us and that’s respect for the people,” Sgt Darian Brown, with the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office, said.

As locals gathered at the Mt Ararat Baptist Church for Sgt McKenzie’s funeral, many said McKenzie never met a stranger and treated everyone as family.

“Jerome would help anybody and he spent his whole career in public service,” Taylor said. “Either in law enforcement or with the fire department. We are going to miss Jerome, he’s going to be sorely missed.”

It’s that charismatic character that will live on through the lives he touched.

“He knew how to get respect by giving respect, that’s what I learned from him and I will take that with me and use it in my job- give respect in order to get respect. He did that,” Sgt Brown said.