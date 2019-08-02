Two candidates formally introduce themselves at Gubernatorial Forum

MONROE, La. (08/01/19)– Monroe’s hosting not only city and parish leaders from around Louisiana, but two of the candidates to be the next governor. More than 1,000 guests attending this year’s 82nd Annual Louisiana Municipal Association Convention had the opportunity to sit in on a candidate forum.

Leading candidates for the upcoming governor’s race include Gov. John Bel Edwards, US Representative Dr. Ralph Abraham, and Baton Rouge Entrepreneur, Eddie Rispone. All candidates were invited, but Rispone was not present.

Both candidates had a chance to formally introduce himself and address topics such as education, health care, and sales taxes.

“Elections have consequences, either we are going to stay on the road that we’re on or we can go right back to the ditch we were in,” Gov. John Bel Edwards, said. “Obviously people want to stay on that road, and they want to make sure than we have a better Louisiana with more opportunity and more prosperity, and that’s where we are headed right now.”

“Local decision making, local money, and local power back to you, that know what to do with and know how to use it the best,” US Representative, Dr. Ralph Abraham, said.

Qualifying begins next week on Aug. 6th thru the 8th and primary elections will be on Oct. 12.