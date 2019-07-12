TRACKING BARRY: Locals prep as Barry approaches

When it comes to any storm, it is important to prepare for the worst, and it’s not too late to protect yourself from Barry.

One way you can do this is by stocking up on toiletries and non perishables.

“Things like peanut butter and jelly, what about tuna fish, my husband would eat Vienna sausage,” Janet Durden, President of United Way of Northeastern Louisiana, said. “Anything that would have a pop-top or has a twist, can opener, and that would have protein.”

United way also advises locals to make a “Family response bag,” by filling a zip lock bag with important records.

“Your insurance information, your social security card, maybe even your birth certificate, that sort of thing,” Durden said. “You would also want to make sure you have your prescriptions, your banking information, anything that you wanted to have a hard copy of.”

It is also important to make sure to back up any business related data, such as key contacts or documents in case of a power outage.

“It may be a good idea to have your contact list backed up,” Lila Strode, President of West Monroe Chamber of Commerce, said. “Your employees, their information backed up, so you know how you can do a call chain if you need to cancel some things, and be sure that your employees know also what their chain of command is also once the event happens.”

And make sure to review your business insurance policies as well as securing your facility– just as you would your personal property.

“You know a lot of people get ready at their homes, and you get prepared for the hurricane at home, but you kind of forget about what you need to do at your business,” Strode said.