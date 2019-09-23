The United Way of NELA is in need of volunteers! Click here to find out more

WEST MONROE, La. — Michelle Saucer, the director of Community Impact for the United Way of Northeast Louisiana, joined us on Louisiana Living to talk about their need for volunteers for their READ.LEARN.SUCCEED initiative.

MONROE- Volunteer signup is underway for READ.LEARN.SUCCEED., an initiative of United Way of Northeast Louisiana. This one-on-one program is working hard to strengthen the reading foundation in our local schools. READ.LEARN.SUCCEED. volunteers read for 30 minutes, once a week to second and third graders at 14 area schools.

Time spent reading to a child is invaluable. Studies show that children who are not reading proficiently at the end of third grade are four times more likely to drop out of school.

Since the program’s kick off in 2012, volunteers have made measurable impacts each year in the lives of these students. Last year alone, READ.LEARN.SUCCEED. volunteer readers contributed to tremendous growth in reading levels across northeast Louisiana! Students participating in READ.LEARN.SUCCEED. improved their reading levels by 91%. A total of 335 community volunteers read with 173 second and third graders. Volunteers helped contribute 118, 230 reading minutes to the 2018-2019 school year.

Have a lasting impact on a child by signing up to be a reader. Change doesn’t happen alone, volunteers are needed and are being accepted now through the month of September. Sign up to be an individual reader or with a friend. Teaming up with friend can add a little more flexibility to your reading schedule. Sign up at unitedwaynela.org/volunteer or call 211.

READ.LEARN.SUCCEED. partner schools include Barkdull Faulk, Berg Jones, Carver, Clara Hall, Jefferson, Madison James Foster, Minnie Ruffin, Lenwil, Robinson, Shady Grove, and Swayze in Ouachita Parish. In Lincoln Parish Hillcrest and Lincoln Preparatory School and Union Elementary in Union Parish are partner schools with READ.LEARN.SUCCEED.

More more information about United Way of Northeast Louisiana visit unitedwaynela.org