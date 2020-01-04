The city of Ruston gets a new outdoor fitness center and a 7 mile bike trail

Today, the city cut a ribbon to open this fitness center up to the public. It is located at the corner of West California Avenue and Henderson Street. Blue Cross Blue Shield, the city of Ruston, and the Lincoln Health Foundation all teamed up together so that they could get the grants to make this outside fitness area a reality. This fitness center is free and available at any time of the day or night. You can bring your kids and you could even get an instructor to help you throughout your workout and it’s all free.

“Whenever you come up to the fitness court you can either come with an instructor right; we will have instructors here probably once or twice maybe three times a month. Depending on the demand,” said National Fitness campaign coach Michael Stogsdill-Bricker.

Mayor Ronny Walker also spoke on how huge this is for his city.

“This is really big for Ruston. This entire bike trail, which is 7 miles long, brings a totally different culture to our city. It helps us with our quality of life issues. But this facility itself is a place where college students, adults, kids, whoever can come at all hours.”