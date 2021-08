Jackson Parish, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- On Monday August 16 just before 5 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop F were called to investigate the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 34 near Salem Road. The crash claimed the life of 52-year-old Jimmy Howell from Eros.

During the investigation, Troopers determined that a 2001 Mitsubishi Mirage being driven by 20-year-old Jose Reynoza was traveling South on LA Hwy 34 when it crossed the center line and collided with Howell's 2012 Toyota Corolla.