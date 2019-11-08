Ruston preps for LA Tech Homecoming

RUSTON, La. (11/07/2019)– Tailgates and touchdowns are in store for Louisiana Tech Bulldogs fans. While the players get their practice in, alumni are already making their way home.

“It’s a time to come back and reconnect with their beloved alma mater and see all of the new things that are happening here at the university,” Daniel Dupuy, LA Tech Alumni Programming Director, said.

Bulldogs say they are expecting the most alumni in history to return for this year’s homecoming, in fact the alumni awards luncheon has already sold out as of earlier this week.

“We have definitely seen growth over the years,” Dupuy said. “Alumni are energized and ready to come back and be a part of what is happening here at Louisiana Tech. We are excited to announce that it is sold out to a record brekaing crowd, so we are seeing more and more coming back to Louisiana Tech.”

Mayor Ronnie Walker says there will be heavy police presence all around town to make sure traffic runs smoothly both to and from the game.

“They may close down the west bound lane so that they have nothing b ut east bound going out, but that’s about the only closures we have, those two blocks around the stadium.”

City officials say it’s busy weekends like this that bring in revenue for the city.

“They spend the nights, they eat in our restaurants, they go shopping, so it makes a definite impact in our sales taxs within our area at that time,” Mayor Walker said. “It’s not just Tech, but also Grambling when they have football games, the same thing. We are fortunate to have two universities, but with Louisiana Tech literally sitting almost downtown Ruston, it really is special.”

Click here for the full Homecoming weekend schedule.