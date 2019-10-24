Poses & Painting for a Purpose; bringing awareness to homelessness in our area one yoga pose at a time

WEST MONROE, La. — Asja Jordan with Potential 2 Kinetic and Mary Katherine Hillman joined us on Louisiana Living to talk about their upcoming event to help raise awareness to the homelessness issue in our area one yoga pose at a time.

Poses & Painting for a Purpose will take place on Saturday, October 26, which is also known as Make a Difference Day. The event will kick off at 10 AM with an hour-long yoga session and then will be followed with a group painting at the Desiard Street Shelter until 3 PM.