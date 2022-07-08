WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) –If you aren’t sure what to do this weekend, we have you covered!! There are plenty of events going on that are perfect for the whole family, across the ArkLaMiss.

July 8: National video game day: If you are one of the first 50 people to go into surge today you will get a $5 game card!

July 8th: At the Sterlington Memorial Branch of the Ouachita Parish Public Library, you and your kids can play bingo from 1 to 3 pm. The theme is ocean bingo and you will also learn about animals in the ocean.

July 8th: In el dorado, Arkansas, Block R Feed and Seed is hosting a petting zoo at the Barton Library. Kids can come pet the animals from 2 pm until 3 pm. The location is 200 E 5th Street.

July 8th: the Barton Library is showing “Soul Surfer.” The movie will start at 2 P.M.

July 8th: The Cal Presley Band will be live at Enochs at 8 P.M. The address is 507 Louisville Ave. Monroe, LA

July 8th: Karaoke at Brass Monkey at 9 P.M. That address is 521 Desiard Street in Monroe.

July 9th: A nature walk at Black Bayou is taking place at 8 A.M. Join a tour guide for the walk and learn tips on identifying different birds and more. It is free to attend and the address is 480 Richland Place Drive in Monroe.

July 9th: The Biedenarn Museum and Gardens will have homemade ice cream and coke floats. Stop by between 10 A.M. and noon. The address is 2006 Riverside Drive.

July 9th & 10th: The Union County Animal Protection Society is having a donation drive for the shelter. Donations of food, treats, pee pads, and cleaning supplies are needed. The drive is happening at the Walmart located on 2730 North West Avenue in El Dorado, AR from 10 A.M. till 2 P.M.

July 9th: All your favorite Bayou Independent Wrestling Stars will be in action at the West Monroe Convention Center. The event starts at 7:30 P.M. and it’s $20 at the door, and $15 ahead of time.

July 10th: The 50th Celebration of the Greater Bradley District Choir is performing in Camden, AR. The event will be featuring Emmy Award Winner, Earnest Pugh. It starts at 3 P.M. at Greater New Calvary COGIC.

July 10th: Lee Denton will be performing live at Flying Heart Brewing and Pub starting at 6 P.M. The address is 204 Commerce Street in West Monroe.